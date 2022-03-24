'Imbewu' renewed for 5th season

Popular e.tv late night drama “Imbewu” has been given a new timeslot and a new season. Renewed for a fifth season, the drama won’t disappoint as the mighty oil barons of Kwazulu-Natal, the Bhengu family, hangs by a delicate thread.

Story continues below Advertisment

Since the death of the patriarch, Zimele Bhengu, the question of ascendancy has been a sensitive one, and one best left alone, but the discovery of natural gas on family land in Umbumbulu brings this diplomacy to an abrupt end. Divisions are drawn between Zithulele, and Nkululeko, both legitimate successors in their own right, forcing the Bhengu matriarchs, Mandlovu and Mazulu to choose a side.

This life-changing discovery threatens to destroy something the Bhengu family has long sought to protect – its unity. For the first time in its history, the Bhengu family runs the risk of being a family divided. The intriguing new season brings about exciting changes for the production as well. “Viewers can expect to see change in the visuals from camera and direction. The wardrobe and style of each character has been given a refresh, and we’ve opened up our world by shooting frequently on location, showcasing the beautiful landscape Kwazulu-Natal has to offer,” said Khanyi Nxumalo, the producer.

Story continues below Advertisment