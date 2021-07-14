Industry mourns the passing of MultiChoice head of content, Aletta Alberts

Covid-19 has claimed the life of another industry legend Aletta Alberts, the head of content and third party channels at MultiChoice. In her over 15 year career at MultiChoice, Alberts has been an integral part of the success and growth of audiences.

She was not just passionate about storytelling, she was the most clued up TV executive in the industry. “Aletta’s knowledge of the industry and her passion for content is widely known and respected in the local and international TV community. “Aletta was a prolific storyteller and she knew how to command an audience with her great sense of humour and her love for TV which she lived and breathed.

“She will be dearly missed,” MultiChoice said. During my career, which included extensive coverage of TV shows, I was fortunate enough to get to know Alberts. Her infectious energy was wonderfully offset by her knowledge of content and what’s new on the market, especially the international one.

Her instinct when it came to spotting hits never failed her. She had the ability to make you giddy with excitement over new offerings She often left many around her in awe and soaking up every bit of information she dispensed.

Interviewing her was always a pleasure because she would give you so much more to work with and a few nuggets on what to keep an eye out for. It’s little surprise that she was loved by her peers, the media and celebrities alike. She was endearing, warm and unassuming.

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda paid a beautiful tribute to Alberts. She wrote: “So many of us owe our TV moves to Aletta Alberts. “A meeting requested was a meeting granted.

“Rest you beautiful, colourful soul. “This sucks. Love to her family.” So many of us owe our TV moves to Aletta Alberts. A meeting requested was a meeting granted. Rest you beautiful, colourful soul.This sucks. Love to her family. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 13, 2021 Celebrity publicist and TV presenter Jarred Doyle (@JarredLove13) wrote: “Aletta Alberts and I were judges on TLC next presenter search, she helped me get a few meetings at multi-choice to get a show off the ground, she dressed me from her store in Linden a few times.

“What an amazing and kind human being… Folded hands #RIPAletta” Nhlanhla Nobanda (@Mr_Nobanda) wrote: “Rest well you amazing soul – I can’t believe that we were having a chat about the future of content and growth prospects of my agency just a couple of months ago. “You will dearly missed @AlettaAlbertsBroken heart”

Publicist Me. I am Neo (@NeoMerafi) posted: “My heart is gutted from the news that Aletta Alberts has passed on… “I have known her from the days she was head of SABC2 and then we worked together @DStv she was a phenomenal woman who was passionate about broadcasting. “She taught me so much. #RIPAletta.”

One Gospel (@ONEGospel) posted: “Multichoice’s head of content and influential TV tastemaker, Aletta Alberts has passed away and we are completely shattered by the news Broken heart. “We pass our condolences to her family and friends. “Your light will forever remain with us.