Influencer Naledi Mallela is taking over as the host of Channel O’s 'My Top 5'

There’s a bit of reshuffling of TV show hosts going on at the moment. Not too long ago, BET Africa revealed that Pearl Thusi would no longer be returning to “Behind The Story”.

Instead, VCNA Culture Squad member Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi took over the reins for season five. Not just that, the new season was given a new look and feel. And it appears that Channel O has adopted a similar route with “My Top 5”. Aside from the show returning for a new season, it has a trending host, too.

Naledi Mallela, a content creator and influencer, will hold things down in the second instalment, which promises to keep viewers intrigued, entertained and moved, all at the same time. There has been an ongoing debate in the TV industry where it has become a talent versus followers battle for gigs. Of course, that divide remains. In this clickbait era where influencers are social media royalty, some production houses are caving into the rating pressure and baiting viewers with faces they recognise.

In the press release issued by the channel, they even listed Mallela’s reach on social media by pointing out that she has “over 200 000 social media followers and over 7 million YouTube views”. “We love providing our viewers with content that is unique, fresh, honest and heartfelt. “A show like ‘My Top 5’ is testament to this, and our aim is to keep evolving and growing the range of content we have to offer,” says Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.