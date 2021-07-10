IOL Entertainment digimag celebrates ladies as they 'level up' in the industry

Where has the time gone, we are already on the second issue of our quarterly IOL Entertainment magazine. In this issue, we pay homage to the powerful women raising the bar and setting benchmarks in the entertainment industry.

And there is no better time to applaud their successes than now, a few weeks shy of Women’s Month. After all, there was a time when it wasn’t common practice to have females as directors, producers, heads of production houses, and TV leads. Thankfully, times have changed and it has ushered in a long-overdue shift in mindsets.

In this edition, we look at newcomers as well as the trailblazers with the same revering eyes. We celebrate them by retracing their footsteps into the limelight, irrespective of it being in front of or behind the camera. Walking this fertile ground of creativity are industry legends Harriet Gavshon and Connie Ferguson.

Some find success later on in life and that’s true of Jayan Moodley’s journey with the “Keeping up with the Kandasamys” franchise. She tells us more. In M-Net’s highly-anticipated crime drama series “Reyka”, 14-year-old Gabrielle de Gama proves to be a marvellous find. The teen star delivers a mind-blowing performance as young Reyka. Our cover story is on Noxolo Dlamini, who is the talk of the town after her dazzling performance as the lead in Netflix’s “Jiva!”

This role is a big career move for her. We also reveal the artists topping the trends list as well as the veterans making their acting comebacks. I hope you are as inspired by the game-changers we are raising a glass to.