'Isono' actress Didintle Khunou chats about her career during Covid-19

Whether it is on stage or on screen, Didintle Khunou has quickly made an impact in the South African acting industry with the roles that she has chosen to play. From Janet Weisz in "The Rocky Horror Show" and Celie in "The Colour Purple" to now Esther in BET’s first African original telenovela, "Isono" which is set to air at the end of July 2020. The show tells the story of a dysfunctional family and a heroic son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against the powerful and evil matriarch who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs. Khunou continues shooting the new telenovela under lockdown conditions she reflects on her start in acting, the role of entertainment in the current climate and how the industry continues to be opened for young talents. How did you first get into acting?

I realized my passion for performing at 16 after performing in a school production. After school I decided to study drama. After my honours, I continued training at ActorWIze and Indigo View Advanced Actor's Academy.

During training I kept busy with cameo roles on TV shows, industrial theatre, children's theatre and short films, voice over gigs and voice acting projects. With time, I worked my way up to bigger roles and I've been at it since 2016.

Did you always want to be a performer? What is your earliest performance memory?

Initially, the plan was to become a geologist but after my first experience on stage I knew that telling stories and performing was something I really loved and grew passionate about. The earliest memory I have of performing was playing with my sister when we were children. We'd play games where we'd perform for each other. Apparently, I've always expressed myself through music and song and dance.

You're currently shooting on BET's first original African telenovela - how challenging has that been during Covid-19 and lockdown regulations?

You have to be mindful of every single thing you do to protect yourself and those around you. Wash and sanitize your hands frequently.

Social distancing feels strange as it is a behavioral change but it’s essential.

What do you think is the role of entertainment in our current climate?

It’s important to support and watch local productions. The arts play an integral role in moulding the moral fabric of a society. It does more than only entertain - supporting our local artists and productions grows our industry.

The focus right now has been to showcase African narratives to the world because it opens up more working opportunities for South African creatives.

#OpenUpTheIndustry has been a trending topic for a few years now in SA entertainment - how do you feel the industry has been opened up for you and what advice would you give to aspiring performers from your lessons learnt?

The industry is opening up. Many young, beautifully talented performers like myself are working. Having a career in the creative industries isn’t easy and like most careers, you have to work your way up. I'd say develop a work ethic that will give you a competitive edge because talent will only get you so far.

Stay committed to your dreams, everyone faces rejection, if you give up you will never get to build the future you desire.

Watch Didintle Khunou as Esther in "Isono" on BET (DStv channel 135) from July 27 at 9.30pm.