'Isono' to introduce Nigerian family to viewers

BET Africa’s original daily drama, “Isono” is set to go beyond borders when it expands its storytelling with the introduction of a Nigerian family. In this week’s episodes, viewers will be introduced to the new additions from Pastor Abiola’s family featuring Anthony Oseyemi, Christine Osifuye and Chioma Umeala. Pastor Abiola is desperate to prove himself as a worthy pastor intent on building a great church community. Pastor Abiola is played by international actor Anthony Oseyemi. Oseyemi is no stranger to the small and big screen, his most recent work was on the successful local film “The Five fingers for Marseilles”. On “Isono”, he plays a wandering Nigerian pastor who has never managed to settle into having his own congregation.

He then convinced the church to send him out to Vosloorus in South Africa as a stand-in following the previous pastor’s suicide.

Abiola’s wife, Titi, who is the heart of the family, is played by Nigerian actress, Christine Osifuye.

She is an interesting character, who battles depression, just like her late son Olufemi.

Christine is well known for her roles in ‘Fifty the series’ on Netflix and many more lead roles in a number of films.

Viewers will also get introduced to Ayo, Pastor Abiola and Titi’s headstrong daughter.

She is played by up and coming actress, Chioma Umeala. She’s a rebel who constantly challenges her parents, especially when it comes to Abiola’s reliance on faith to heal all ills.