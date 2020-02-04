Jeremy Maggs. Picture: Twitter

Jeremy Maggs, acting editor-in-chief at eNCA is to step down from his position with immediate effect. Maggs has been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request.

“This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to re-evaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station,” commented Maggs.

e Media Investments COO Antonio Lee said: “We acknowledge Jeremy’s contribution during his tenure as Acting Editor-in-Chief, and accept his wish to step down. Jeremy remains one of our top-rated presenters and is inextricably linked to the eNCA brand.

"We are exploring other programing opportunities with him. We thank Jeremy for the job he has done as Acting Editor-in-Chief, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship with him.”