Jub Jub makes explosive claims about Kelly Khumalo in latest interview

Musician and television presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye made explosive claims in an interview that went viral this week. Jub Jub was a guest on “Podcast and Chill” in the final episode of a special series that saw the podcast aired on Channel O.

In the interview, Jub Jub alleged that his former partner Kelly Khumalo uses “muti’. He claimed that Amanda Du Pont, who he dated, left him because of Kelly’s muti. Jub Jub revealed that he stayed with actress Amanda Du Pont for three years while she was studying at Afda (Africa Film Drama Art).

He added that their relationship ended when Amanda abruptly moved out after he appeared in the newspapers with Kelly Khumalo. He then said that it was after Amanda moved out that he realised what Kelly ‘did’. “It’s not news that she uses muti. Everybody knows she uses muti, and I guess she used that for me to stay with her,” he said.

He then went on to say that it was his mother who told him that Kelly had used muti. Jub Jub, who has a son with Kelly, also cleared the air on speculation that he never attempted to reach out to his son by playing a voice note he sent to the singer meant to prove that he did reach out. He played the voice note for MacG and said that Kelly responded to the voice note questioning whether Jub Jub was ready to be a present father.

In a now-deleted post, Jub Jub took to his Instagram page this week saying that because his name was tarnished for many years, he was yet to break his silence on many topics he didn't address in the interview. "There's power in those who have been silent and finally get to speak. I despise people who take advantage of the weak and vulnerable, people who judge anything they know nothing about. "My name has been dragged in the mud for far too long, people mocking and undermining what it took to build this name." he wrote.