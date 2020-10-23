Katlego Maboe no longer on 'Expresso' for the time being, says Cardova Productions

Cardova Productions has released a statement regarding the ongoing drama with Katlego Maboe. The “Expresso” presenter has being caught in a social media storm after abuse allegations against his former girlfriend, Monique Muller, surfaced online. Following this, a video surfaced online of an interaction with Maboe and Muller where he admits to cheating on her. “The Expresso Morning Show” production company Cardova Productions issued a statement and said it was aware of the allegations and the video. Stating that it condemned acts of violence against women and children took the allegations seriously.

Furthermore, until the matter is fully “investigated, and pending the outcome, Maboe will not be appearing on ’The Expresso Morning Show’”.

See the full statement below:

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner.

“We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub-judice.

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously.

“Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Mr Maboe will not be appearing on ’The Expresso Morning Show’”.

Speaking to IOL Entertianment, Maboe said he stood by his initial statement where he denied the abuse allegations, adding the matter was being litigated and therefore sub-judice.

“I’m respecting the legal process and everyone involved and not compromising anyone or bringing anyone into disrepute,” he said.

Concerning the video circulating on social media where he is apparently being filmed by Muller, Maboe says it was filmed on August 24 and started as a regular evening at home and ended in the grilling session.

“My child was used as a weapon, and as a father, I was placed in a position where I need to consider my love for him ... I said what I said on the video and I tried my best to at least draw the line of the integrity of the people involved.

“I was very willing to have the conversation with her in person but very soon realised the intention of the video from the beginning was for it to be released.”

IOL Entertainment was unable to contact Muller for comment.