Katlego Maboe returns to host second leg of ‘Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars’

TV presenter Katlego Maboe is back stronger than ever following a whirlwind storm that saw him facing the wrath of cancel culture. Before facing one of the most difficult times of his life, Maboe was considered one of Mzansi's favourite TV presenters, holding down various hosting gigs.

That changed when his ex-partner, Monique Muller, accused him of cheating and domestic violence. Not long after, Maboe lost out on his presenting gigs. Maboe was removed from S3’s popular “Expresso Morning Show”, and not long after, all the Outsurance ads featuring him were pulled off air. After being cleared by the courts, Maboe made an emotional return as the host of the “Expresso Morning Show” and now, in a twist of events, Maboe is back as the host of the 10th season of “Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars”.

Maboe will be coming back for some more island fever as he is set to host the second leg of the competition in Seychelles. This will be Maboe’s second run as host of the show following his gig as the presenter of “Tropika Island of Treasure” season nine. The tenth season of “Tropika Island of Treasure'' has been nothing short of twists and turns, and Maboe's return is in line with the theme of the season. This season, the contestant duos had to earn their flavours in St Lucia, KZN, before heading out to compete for their share of the grand prize on the stunning shores of Seychelles.

With seven teams moving ahead to Seychelles, representing the seven delicious flavours of Tropika – Cool Red, Piña Colada, Peach, Mango and Peach, Pineapple, Tropical and Orange. The stakes are higher, and the excitement is brewing to see who will come out on top. Maboe will make his return on “Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars” on October 15. The show is broadcast on S3 at 6.30pm.