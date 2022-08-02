Katlego Maboe returns to ‘The Expresso Morning Show’

‘Expresso Morning Show’ viewers will get to see a familiar face grace their screens fresh on Monday, August 8, as Katlegoo Maboe returns to his presenter spot. S3 and Cardova TV confirmed on Tuesday that the television host will be making a “highly anticipated return”.

Maboe and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Monique Mulller made headlines in 2020 after a video of the couple arguing over Kat “cheating” on her, was leaked on social media. In the clip, Muller accused Maboe of giving her an STD. After allegations of abuse were added to the list, ‘Expresso’ and Outsurance, where he was the brand ambassador, severed ties with Maboe out soon after.

In a statement, the channel said the courts had absolved Maboe of the allegations made against him. The statement read: “After a protracted legal process, the courts absolved Maboe against these allegations in January 2022. “On his big return next Monday, Katlego will be in conversation with Graeme Richards in what promises to be an emotional sit-down as Katlego unpacks the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years and how he got back to himself.”

Maboe himself added: "It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment - being back to the place I called home for a decade. “I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.” He concluded: “I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all."

Cardova TV MD, Patience Stevens also stated that “domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against”. “We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to ‘Expresso’,” she added. Tune into the ‘Expresso Morning Show’ every weekday between 6am and 9am on S3.