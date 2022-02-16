Kay Sibiya joins e.tv’s prime time drama 'Imbewu'

Actor and presenter Kay Sibiya is no stranger to TV, having played numerous characters on other local productions such as “The Queen” and “The Wife”. He is now settling into his new role on e.tv’s “Imbewu” as the recast Nkululeko Bhengu.

He makes his debut on Wednesday, February 16. Already a viewer favourite, Nkululeko is investigating the murder case regarding his mother’s death and he is on the brink of finding out the shocking news. Sibiya said the challenge of creating his own version of the already developed character is what drew him to the role of Nkululeko.

“I was drawn to the idea of creating my own version of a character that people were already accustomed to. A lot of people would have shied away just because of how big the role is. However, for me the challenge was exciting,” said Sibiya. The Durban-born actor said drama is the name of the game as his character brings the power of will and determination to the storyline. “This is a story that resonates with me and a lot of other people.

“The rags-to-riches story of a young man who grew up with nothing suddenly thrown into something his heart has longed for. “Having that tarnished by a murderous mother he never knew, finding and losing his father, having his once fiancée commit suicide, the newest woman is his life disappearing, and now, being at the head of a highly contested seat on a rising empire. “Drama is the name of the game,” he said.

Being a default fan of the show, Sibiya has always been fascinated with watching stories unfold in a way that he authentically relates to. "When I was given the opportunity to take on this role, I felt ready in an organic research that comes from something that I know. “As much as story research is important for me, the way stories are told really made it easy for me to adapt.