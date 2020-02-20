Kay Sibiya's 'Agent' to debut on SABC1









Kay Sibiya. Picture: Instagram Actor and presenter, Kay Sibiya’s 13 part drama will be making its way to SABC1 early next month. “Agent”, which made its debut on Netflix in December, has caught the eye of the free to air TV station and will start broadcasting from March 8. The cutting edge drama will see Sibiya in the lead role as Blaze. He embodies the young, smart and charismatic former professional footballer turned agent, Slindile ‘Blaze’ Magoba. “Blaze is a soccer pro, due to an injury he was forced to quit, and later he becomes a soccer agent. He is a beautiful person but damaged on the inside. He never takes time to fix himself. I loved playing this character and the depth of how vulnerable he is,” said Sibiya. The show also stars Sisanda Henna (Lesego Moleko), Pamela Nomvete (Godi Zulu), Zweli Dube (Phumlani Mbebe) tells the story of Blaze and the fatal secret he shares with his former teammate, now superstar striker client, Lesego Moleko, and his streetwise, all powerful Nigerian sports lawyer, Christopher Kilembe, on a night that changed their lives six years ago.

Although filmed in Mauritius, the series is set in the concrete jungle of modern day Johannesburg and powered by an iconic soundscape that includes vintage 70’s funk, psychedelic alternative ballads, and contemporary African and South African hip hop.

"Agent" explores the kind of wheeling and dealing that goes on in the modern game, how sociopathic rival agents, megalomaniac club owners, scheming professional football players and their gold-digging football wags, compromised club managers, and duplicitous witch-doctors, shamelessly hustle and negotiate inside the corridors of world football power.

“I didn’t have much time to prepare. Within two day I was in Mauritius. I didn’t read the whole script, day by day I was learning scenes and getting context from director and creator, Athos Kyriakides, but everything in the series stems from everything Athos loves. There are nuances that are all influenced by him. He is passionate about the story,” he said.

Talking about the final product, Sibiya said as a performer, he did things differently.

“I loved the end result. Even though the time frame we shot in was tight, everyone came together and brought their A game. At first I was intimidated, it was my first time working with the likes of Sisanda Henna and Anthony Oseyemi. Anthony is one of my favourite actors. I’ve been watching him since my school days. I got to learn so much from them,” he said.

Aside from "Agent", Sibiya is currently working on two films, that he could not reveal much details about.

*"Agent" starts Sunday, March 8 at 9.30pm on SABC1.