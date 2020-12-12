Kefilwe Mabote and Sarah Langa open up to Unathi Nkayi

The second episode of “Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois”, presented by Stella Artois, will flex some girl power on Saturday featuring social media powerhouses Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote. The famous BFFs will connect over conversation and cuisine in the lifestyle show, hosted by Unathi Nkayi and Alessandro Khojane. The show continues to bring together Mzansi’s friends, family and couples to reconnect, bond and share memories and significant moments that showcase what is truly important in life, all enjoyed over a curated restaurant experience in the intimacy of their homes. Episode two is no different as longtime friends Sarah and Kefilwe chat about life, business, misconceptions, and legacy. Viewers are in for a real treat as Unathi leads Sarah and Kefilwe to open up and reveal their feelings and aspirations.

Kefilwe confesses to not always having looked the way she does now and will also share how she reinvented herself from humble beginnings.

In a frank conversation, Sarah reveals that she grew up in a broken home and never spent the festive season with her later father.

“Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois” sees Unathi host high-profile friends, couples and families who, in their journeys to success, find it challenging to get together and connect with loved ones in their busy lives.

Commenting on the show, Nkayi said: “With the lives, we lead and the year we have had, we haven’t had the time to connect with friends and love ones.

“It is important to spent time with those who make our lives what it is - family and friends. So, this show is about connection and why the best present this holiday is to be present for those we love.”

With each episode, viewers will get a front-row seat with some of SA’s top personalities as they talk about their aspirations, life milestones and the meaning of being present for each other over festive fare in the company of Stella Artois.

Catch “Festive Get-together in The Life Artois” on Saturday on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) at 3.30pm.