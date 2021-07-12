Kevin Smith chats about his new role in 'Isono'

Veteran actor Kevin Smith has kept viewers entertained for decades on theatre stages and on the big and small screen, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The actor is taking up a new role on BET’s daily drama “Isono”, where he will play the “gun for hire” role of Elliot King, an ex MK soldier who is known by the alias Kgosi/KGB.

Smith said he’s been fortunate to have had a variety of roles in his career and is excited to play his new and challenging role. “This show is telling stories that are relevant and current to people who are living through that. “When the role came up, I took it as a fantastic opportunity to work with young and emerging talents.

“I’ve been very impressed to see what SA has to offer the rest of the world. We have beautiful, interesting, young and talented actors, writers and producers on the show,” said Smith. Smith’s character Elliot is a complex role. “He doesn’t work on the right side of the law. He has made his living by working in various different countries in Africa, particularly in war, so basically he’s a gun for hire and hires himself out to whomever is the highest bidder,” said Smith.

He added that on one level Elliot is unscrupulous, but as the story goes on we get to see an emotional side to him. “He’s a character that has quiet a bit of depth to him. Not only is he a killer, but he has a deep heart. His connection is Mother Mary. “They have a tempestuous relationship and they have also skirted on the edge of life. They are risk takers and that’s why drawn to each other,” Smith said.

He said that before even getting the part he had picked up bits and pieces about the show’s story and characters. “I was intrigued by the style of shooting, by the look of it and the stories being told. It’s a unique piece of work, and working on BET means we have an audience all over Africa into the rest of the world. For any actor to have that kind of exposure is very special,” he said. Smith said that “Isono” was pushing the envelop and taking storytelling to a place audience hadn’t gone before.

“It tries to examine African culture and tell stories from an African perspective. It’s done in a unique way. “It is gritty and really hardcore – it isn’t trying to make things look pretty. It asks hard questions. “The script writers hit the nail on the head as it draws viewers in and that’s what they are looking for,” he said.

Aside from “Isono”, Smith has successfully managed to bag roles that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. “As an actor, one doesn’t get so many opportunities to do interesting work, but I feel like I’ve been very fortunate in my career that I’ve have a variety of things that I’ve had an opportunity to do. “I’ve worked in stage, television and movies. Each challenge me in different ways. It keeps me ticking, interested and inspired in the business of entertainment,” he said.

As his role as Frank in “Isidingo”, he went behind the lens as a director on the show and others. After that he did another film with a young film-maker titled “The Barber”. Next he will play a role entirely out of his comfort zone that will show on Showmax. “I’ve got another show on Showmax coming up. It’s a completely different character about a man who is married but finds that he has a connection with another man. It’s a completely different side for me as a actor to explore,” said Smith.