Khabonina Qubeka joins ‘Abomama’ as the hit series returns with dramatic season 2

Renowned choreographer, wellness coach and actress Khabonina Qubeka replaces Khanyi Mbau in the new season of the hit series “Abomama”. The second season of the show hits the small screens in July and it promises more drama, turmoil and suspense as Tshidi, Fumane, Mapule and Dora deal with the consequences of their actions.

Khabonina stars as Tshidi, the unhappy wife of a doctor who is dealing with infertility and an unstable marriage, and is joined by Joyce Skefu (Fumane), Nokuthula Ledwaba (Mapule) and Unathi Guma (Dora) as the “women of God” who find themselves drawn into a world of organised crime. After they find a stash of stolen cash, they are forced to use their stokvel to launder money for the “real” owner of the stolen loot, Bonanza, played by Kenneth Nkosi. This season, viewers can expect more thrilling drama as the women try separately to move on with their lives following the murder of Bonanza.

But they are forced back together when a mysterious woman arrives on the steps of Hope of Glory Church. Mapule sees the appearance of the young woman, who has amnesia, as an opportunity for them to find redemption for their past deeds. Mapule takes in the mystery woman and nurses her back to health, but soon it becomes evident that there is more to her than meets the eye.

Once again, their actions find them drawn back into the world they so desperately want to escape. Other new additions to the show include Nandi Mbatha, Asavela Mngqithi and Senzo Radebe. Director of Local Entertainment Channels Nomsa Philiso said she was excited about the return of “Abomama”.