Khanyi Mbau to be roasted by Mzansi’s powerhouse celebrities

A-list actress and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau better hold on tight to her wig as Celeste Ntuli, SelBeyonce Mkhize and Devi Sankaree Govender take their seats on the panel for Comedy Central’s upcoming “Roast of Khanyi Mbau”. Actress-and-comedian Ntuli, radio host and DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Award winner SelBeyonce Mkhize and award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender have been confirmed as some of the panellists that will be firing shots at Mbau.

They join roastmaster Mpho Popps, who revealed that this will go down as one of his career milestones. “For me to be the chosen one to throw her onto the flames to be roasted is not only historical but legendary as well. As the roastmaster I say, ‘May the thickest skin win’.” With two heavyweight comedians confirmed, there is no doubt it will be uproariously funny.

“Being on the roast in the age of cancel culture feels like freedom for comedy again. This roast will be burning a fire just like a mbawula, or should I say like Mbau,” said Ntuli. Meanwhile, Mkhize confessed that anxiety and excitement both informed her feelings in the run-up to the roast, but she was nonetheless ready to get stuck in. “You never know what the others might bring up, but let’s take it to the streets and bring out the big guns. Someone is about to be roasted to ashes.”

Much like Mbau, who said she was honoured to be a part of the roast and will be unapologetically herself, the female panel members seem unfazed about being in the firing line. “I’ve always been a fan of the Comedy Central Roasts and I’m looking forward to being part of all the spicy action,” said Govender. View this post on Instagram A post shared by celestentuli (@celestentuli) Dillon Khan, Vice-President of Comedy Central Africa said the fierce line-up was not yet over with more panellists to be announced in due course.

