Khanyi Mbau to join ‘The Wife’ in season 2 with lead role

Khanyi Mbau has landed a role on one of Showmax’s biggest local dramas.

She joins the record-breaking telenovela, The Wife, in the Season 2 lead role of Zandile The Resolute, playing the wife of Nkosana, the leader of the Zulu brothers’ crime family. Eagle-eyed fans of the hit show, which has topped Twitter every Thursday since its launch, will get their first glimpse of Khanyi as Zandile in Thursday episodes. While she does feature again - and more prominently - in season 1, she’ll take centre stage in season 2, which premières on Showmax in February, and will be inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling novel Zandile The Resolute.

“Season 2 is told through the eyes of uZandile. We'll be exploring Nkosana and Zandile's love story and finding out more about their history. We’ll get to know Zandile as the matriarch of the Zulu family, the glue which held the Zulu brothers together. “In Season 2, she wants to reclaim her position, a role that uHlomu has now taken over in her absence. Get ready to see the world through Zandile's eyes,” said Stained Glass showrunner Gugu Ncube-Zuma. After the vocal but quickly forgotten fan outcry that greeted the initial casting announcements of Hlomu and the Zulu brothers, Khanyi admits she’s understandably daunted by the role.