Khanyi Mbau's new reality show to debut on BET Africa

In the video clip, it showed that the project is produced by Molten Multimedia with footage of behind-the-scenes moments with Khanyi and the "Shake" singer narrating the clip saying "I was so young, I was a kid".

What a journey pic.twitter.com/MEKJCWn6Lr — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 18, 2019

The show was set to premiere in the summer on Mzansi Magic and fans of the star rejoiced at the teaser trailer, however, the show never saw the light of day.

At the time it was reported that Khanyi was not “mentally ready” for the airing and blamed the channel for prematurely announcing the show.

More than a year later, it seems like Khanyi has been working quietly behind the scenes and is ready to show fans what she’s made of.

Khanyi also chose an optune time to release the trailers as she and her brother have been quite the talking point on social media lately with the passing of their dad and taxi boss Menzi Mcunu.

Fans can not wait for the debut.

WE CONTINUE!!!! WE MOVE pic.twitter.com/rpTmOPDDRP — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) September 28, 2020