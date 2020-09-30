Khanyi Mbau's new reality show to debut on BET Africa
Actress and businesswoman, Khanyi Mbau had her fans guessing what her next project was after she released two trailers on Monday, September 28.
Now BET Africa has confirmed that the “Red Room” actress will be starring in her very own reality show titled “Mbau Reloaded, Always Rise” starting Saturday, October 10.
BET Africa posted on their Twitter and Instagram pages the exact trailer Khanyi posted on Monday.
The caption read: “Behold for the sovereign has arrived! Get to know @mbaureloaded beyond the headlines on MbauReloaded, Always Rise, starting on Saturday the 10th October at 19:30 CAT exclusive to @dstv ch.129. #MbauBET💎”.
In 2019 there were talks about Khanyi’s reality show, “I Am Khanyi”. She even shared a trailer of the show on her social media pages.
In the video clip, it showed that the project is produced by Molten Multimedia with footage of behind-the-scenes moments with Khanyi and the "Shake" singer narrating the clip saying "I was so young, I was a kid".
What a journey pic.twitter.com/MEKJCWn6Lr— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 18, 2019
The show was set to premiere in the summer on Mzansi Magic and fans of the star rejoiced at the teaser trailer, however, the show never saw the light of day.
At the time it was reported that Khanyi was not “mentally ready” for the airing and blamed the channel for prematurely announcing the show.
More than a year later, it seems like Khanyi has been working quietly behind the scenes and is ready to show fans what she’s made of.
Khanyi also chose an optune time to release the trailers as she and her brother have been quite the talking point on social media lately with the passing of their dad and taxi boss Menzi Mcunu.
Fans can not wait for the debut.
