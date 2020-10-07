Khuli Chana launches brand new TV show, ‘The Originators’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local rapper and record producer, Khuli Chana, adds another feather to his cap with a new television gig. The Motswakoriginator continues to solidify his business brand in the media space with his latest addition of a new TV show, “The Originators”. “The Originators” is a music documentary series that incorporates live performances and focuses on trailblazers, pioneers and musicians that have originated a sound and movement. As a creator and executive producer of the show, Khula was one of the leading pioneers to commercialise Motswako music, and talking about the show he said: “I’m excited to finally announce my new project. “’The Originators’ TV show was created to play a role in history by documenting stories that often go untold.

“It’s important to me as a black creator to not only leave a legacy behind for myself but other pioneers who are influencing the current status quo and generations to come.”

Taking to social media on Wednesday following the official announcement, the “Basadi” hitmaker added: “I worked on this passion project deep in the lockdown period searching for some inspiration. I’d like to announce my new creation...A Music doccie series I call #TheOriginators I can’t wait for you to check it out.

I worked on this passion project deep in the lockdown period searching for some inspiration



I’d like to announce my new creation...



A Music doccie series I call #TheOriginators I can’t wait for you to check it out pic.twitter.com/Ut9sY4psYN — #BASADI... (@KhuliChana) October 7, 2020

The Mafikeng born star rose to fame after releasing his debut album “Motswakoriginator” in 2011.

In 2017, he released an EP titled, “One Source”, in collaboration with the vodka brand Absolut.

In 2019, he released his third studio album, “Planet of the Have Nots”, featuringTowdee Mac and Kaygizm, A-Reece, Cassper Nyovest, Maglera Doe Boy and Melo B, among others.

Khuli Chana’s “The Originators” is coming to TRACE Urban (DStv channel 325) later this month.