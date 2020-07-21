Kieno Kammies to make guest appearance on ’Arendsvlei’

He’s been on our radio stations for more than 20 years, and now he is finally ready to show off his acting abilities. CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies will on Tuesday, July 21 make a guest appearance on the kykNET & kie show, Arendsvlei. “This is my very first time on a telenovela. I’m extremely excited, but also a little bit nervous. I don’t like listening to my voice at all, so I’m not sure what it will be like to see myself on television,” said Kammies. Kammies will play himself and will visit Hoërskool Arendsvlei to enquire about one of its students. Daniel Lafras (Cantona James) has been living on the streets with Ma Laetitia (Quanita Adams) for months before Beatrice (Jolene Martin) came to their rescue.

Daniel achieved great success at school, despite his circumstances.

“If you watch this show, you will definitely be able to identify with what’s happening. It portrays the basic South African story in all its elements,” said Kammies.

Kammies also made sure that he enjoyed every minute on set. The episode was shot earlier this year.

“I was extremely nervous for the first 15 to 20 minutes on set, but the ’Arendsvlei’ team really made me feel comfortable. The team is humble and it would be an honour to work with them again,” he said.

Kammies will in turn interview James on CapeTalk on Wednesday, July 22 in the morning to chat about the importance of storytelling.

*Tune in to kykNET & kie, (DStv channel 145) at 8pm to catch Kieno in action.