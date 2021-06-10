’Kontreikos Kokke’ celebrates cooks in small town cooking contests

SABC2 will celebrate ordinary home cooks in the new show “Kontreikos Kokke”, making its debut on July 6, at 7pm. Hosting the show is popular TV personality Lynette Francis-Puren, who is well-known for her hard-hitting interviewing skills on SABC 2’s current affairs show “Fokus” as well as “Praat Saam”.

Taking up her role on “Kontreikos Kokke”, Francis-Puren will have the opportunity to engage with audiences in a more relaxed informal manner, as she visits small town South Africa. Francis-Puren took to Instagram to share the news while on location last month. In the caption she wrote: “More than one cent ... #OnLocation #Willowmore #kontreikoskok #bridgesforcommunities #DoYouRememberTheTime #NewShow #AnotherSideOfMe #SheReady”.

"Kontreikos Kokke" is a cooking show with a twist, it allows viewers to enjoy small town culture, share in the experience, recall memories of home-made food by local cooks, and the communities choose the winner. The show's format will consist of travelling the countryside to find the best home cook nominated by their community, in small towns all over South Africa. The nominees are given the chance to rustle up the same local dish, using their own recipes, in their own homes, they serve it, the locals taste it, and decide whose dish tickles their taste buds.

At the end of each episode, the winner earns a cash prize of R5 000.00, bragging rights and the Dorpie’s title of Country Cook. The show’s 13 episodes will showcase home cooks in Northern Cape from the small towns Victoria West, Loxton Karoo Region, Kenhardt, Keimoes and Danielskuil; Free State from the small towns Philippolis, Trompsburg, Ficksburg, Fouriesburg and Rosendal; and Eastern Cape’s Willomore and Joubertina. Some of the popular home-cooked dishes that will feature on the show are beef cottage pie, karoo land pie, lamb offal with samp, and a South African favourite dessert dish – milk tart and sago.