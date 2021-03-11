Krijay Govender celebrates milestone episode of 'Legacy'

Award-winning director, Krijay Govender and her team can reap the rewards of their hard work as M-Net’s “Legacy” hits its 100th episode on Thursday night, March 11. Filmed during a challenging time for the entertainment industry the team had to come up with creative ways to make the telenovela as “normal” as possible while still adhering to Covid-19 protocols. One hundred episodes in, Govender is grateful to have reached this milestone. She chatted about this and other secrets of the making of “Legacy”. How does it feel to be a part of “Legacy“ as it reaches a milestone episode? “I feel awesome. It is a very demanding and challenging show so we are grateful for any and every milestone reached”.

How has this journey been for you as a director, filming during a pandemic?

“Extremely challenging. We’re generally a very informal and sociable industry, who thrive on the energy each person gives off, so these are really hard times”.

What are some of the rules when shooting intimate scenes?

“Like everyone else, we sanitize and test. And creatively shoot suggestive touches and physical interactions as far as possible. Literally sometimes...as far as possible.

Which has been your favourite storyline thus far?

“Personally, I love action sequences when our characters go out and do stuff. So Stefan’s rescue from the female druglord, Tatiana.

“But I also love that the show has the most delicious twists. That, combined with our stellar cast make all storylines a delight to shoot“.

Viewers love the show, what can they look forward to in the upcoming episodes?

“More twists and surprises and a very very dramatic end to the first season”.

Final words?

“I am only one of a magical creative and directing team.

“Trevor Brown as our DOP (director of photography) and Amanda Scholtz as our art director make our pictures exquisite. Neil McCathy, Natalie Harthoff, Andre Odendaal and Thembalethu Mfebe are also all responsible for the amazing directing on the show.”