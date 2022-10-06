Kuhle Adams hosts Channel O’s ‘iRequest: Celebrity Edition’

No stranger to South African television screens, talented presenter and live host, Kuhle Adams joins Channel O’s “iRequest: Celebrity Edition”. The four season airs from Thursday, October 6, with the new host travelling around the country to bring viewers closer to their favourite musical talents, get down to their most memorable moments and career highlights.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the premiere episode, Adams will sit down with Amapiano hitmaker and producer, Felo Le Tee. “I am very excited to be hosting a show that not only highlights South African talent, but allows us, the viewers to draw closer to the people we love in a more intimate and relatable way,” expressed Adams. Adams entered the industry after she placed second in the MTV Base VJ Search in 2017 and, since 2019, has been livening up SABC3 viewers mornings on “Expresso”.

“I feel like this is a bit of a full circle moment hosting the show with Gontse. We auditioned together on MTV and now we are hosting together. “In addition, it’s different from the shows I have been on the last two years. I get a chance to be in SA music culture and that is phenomenal,” she said. Adams said the show features a range of culture shifters including Blxckie, Dee Koala and Tyler ICU who talk about their journeys in a vulnerable and open way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They speak about some of their hardships over the last two years and all of their wins. This one goes without saying: Tune in to see me ofcourse 🙂 and your local dose of entertainment and inspiration.” Adams also recently hosted the 2022 DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards red carpets. Expanding beyond the screen, Adams has also brought listeners lifestyle and culture reporting on the “Good Night Fridays” Podcast.

Story continues below Advertisement