It's been more than 15 hours and Mzansi Magic's newest show, "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" is still trending on Twitter. The reality show on Shauwn Mkhize (formerly Mpisane) made its debut on January 9 at 8pm and on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 163. On the first episode - viewers were introduced to Shauwn sitting in her bubble and rose petal filled Jacuzzi ordering fruits from her helper, Danisimo and asking what outfit has been picked out for her to wear that day.

Later we are introduced to her children, ex-fitness bunnie Sbahle and Andile Mpisane.

We are also treated to the amazing views of her beautiful white mansion in La Lucia that has remained hidden behind high walls for the longest time.

If the first episode is anything to go by, the show is going to be a roller-coaster of rich fun, laughs and emotional moments, as Shauwn's personality is a force to be reckoned with.