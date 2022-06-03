Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
kykNET adds variety news show ‘Wie’s Nuus?’ to its viewer offering

Mia Spies.

Published 1h ago

KykNET viewers can look forward to a new variety news show that will broadcast from July 21.

“Wie’s Nuus?” is a 26-episode offering which will see coverage of big current newsmakers.

Hosted by award-winning reporter, newsreader, presenter and producer Mia Spies, the show dives into the story behind the big stories and news events with the help of journalists from reliable publications and news services.

“I’m really excited about ‘Wie’s Nuus?’ because there hasn’t been anything like this in Afrikaans. I’ll invite viewers into my living room where I will put the spotlight on major newsmakers in conversation with other journalists and experts.

“Together, we will analyse and discuss the person that had everybody talking that week,” Spies says.

The show is said to be fresh, modern and informal but with gravitas and credibility.

“I believe this is a new chapter for current affairs television in Afrikaans,” Spies said.

Waldimar Pelser, director of kykNET channels at MultiChoice, said “Wie’s Nuus?” will become an important part of kykNET’s current affairs offering.

“kykNET will keep viewers informed by shedding new light on burning issues and breaking news. We’re excited about the way in which the strong journalism team at ‘Wie’s Nuus?’ will contribute to viewers’ deeper understanding of these issues,” Pelser said.

“Wie’s Nuus?” starts on Thursday, July 21 at 9pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

