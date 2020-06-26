kykNET responds to k-word controversy on 'Kwarantyn'

kykNET's newest reality show, "Kwarantyn" has found itself in the middle of a controversy after one of its contestants used the k-word. The "Big Brother" type show, which is broadcast live 24-hours on its own channel, follows two families in two houses for 50 days as they compete against each other to win a cash prize of R250 000. The show is hosted by former "Big Brother SA" winner Ferdinand Rabie and pits the contestants against each other in various challenges whilst cameras capture every moment. A clip from one of the challenges that took place this week surfaced on social media in which a member of the Le Roux family uses the k-word after their team was beaten by the Scheepers family. In the clip, Jana le Roux can be heard saying: "Wow. Dit is ‘n k*****pak." Which in English means "That’s a k***** beating".

The derogatory and racist term is used in Afrikaans to describe an "overwhelming defeat" or sometimes even a "physical beating", reports the Dictionary of South African English.

The short clip ends with everyone gasping in shock and a member of the Scheepers family jumping up.

In a statement released by the Afrikaans channel, Karen Meiring, director of M-Net's kykNET channels said, "Thursday evening one of the contestants in the reality show 'Kwarantyn' made a racist comment that is unacceptable and is in conflict with the constitution, the spirit of the programme and the values of kykNET.

"We apologise for any offence and hurt that was caused to our viewers. kykNET is committed to a non-racial society, free of discrimination. kykNET does not hesitate to tackle and highlight historically and topically complex issues. The situation calls for decisive action and the outcome will be managed with urgency."