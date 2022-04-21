kykNET’s ‘Dinge van ’n Kind’ boasts a stellar cast

“Dinge van ’n Kind”, a 10 episode drama series on kykNET, is based on an iconic Afrikaans novel of the same name will leave viewers spellbound. It stars Melissa Myburg, Cintaine Schutte and Susanne Beyers, and follows Mart Vermaak’s trials and tribulations in the various stages of her life.

Set against the backdrop of the political upheavals of the late 1970s, it continues to current day as an older Mart finds herself in a predicament. In the novel readers get to know Mart both as a teenager and as an expat in her thirties, living in London. The TV series, however, also shows Mart as an older woman who returned to South Africa permanently.

Mart is portrayed by Melissa Myburgh in the young days, Cintaine Schutte is Mart in the 1990’s and Susanne Beyers is present-day Mart. In the scenes set in the 1970’s, Mienke Ehlers is seen as Mart’s friend Dalena and Augusta Zietsman is their other friend, Suna. Jana Kruger and André Weideman are Mart’s parents, Marlene and Karel, and her siblings are played by Andahr Cotton (Simon), Méla Swanepoel (Liefie) and Wesley Smit (Neil).

While Ludwig Binge, Kim Syster, André Roothman, Zenobia Kloppers and Quanita Adams will be seen in the present-day scenes. Produced by Nagvlug Films, known for their work in “Wonderlus”, “Nêrens”, “Noord-Kaap”, the series is directed by Quentin Krog, Zandré Coetzer and Tinarie van Wyk Loots, while Elanie Rupping and Henriëtta Gryffenberg are the script writers. “Dinge van ’n kind” starts on Tuesday, May 10 at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will also be available on DStv Catchup.