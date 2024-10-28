LaConco ‘full of gratitude’ after winning Best TV Presenter award at SAFTAs

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is officially an award-winning presenter after winning the Best Presenter award at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). LaConco as her fans affectionately call her received her first nomination for Best Television Presenter for “Forever Thina” and won the Golden Horn on Saturday at main awards.

Accompanied by her mother to accept her award on stage, in her 30 second speech, LaConco reflected on her journey and being able to receive such a prestigious award in the early years of her career. She thanked her mother and told her to know that this is just the beginning and thanked God for using her to be a light in South Africa. LaConco on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a lengthy caption where she expressed her heartfelt gratitude. Pouring out the things she couldn’t say in the 30 seconds on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) “I’m still numb, full of gratitude for the love you’ve shown me since the day you learnt of me. It’s not long since I joined the entertainment industry, so I never-ever imagined being on TV and winning a SAFTA! Please!! Never even passed my thinking. “@urbanbrewstudios Thank you for trusting me to carry the show ‘Forever Thina’, crew bafwethu Nkosi busise I had a beautiful experience working with you. @mzansimagic @showmaxonline thank you for welcoming me to be myself all I ever wanted is to gain back my identity, build a brand and you gave me the platform. @sabc2 ngithathe oe nawe anginabungozi! To all productions I’ve worked with thus far it’s been an absolute honour kwande🙏🏽.”