Batsile Ramasodi is the Maître d’ in BBC Lifestyle's "First Dates South Africa". Picture: Supplied Batsile Ramasodi makes the most of his downtime in Johannesburg and shares his favourite spots. Age: 36 years young. Day job: Actor, voice over artist and MC. Home is…I currently reside in Midrand, which is sort of half way between Pretoria and Johannesburg. Best place for a first date in the city? I’m inclined to say Spur Steak Ranch; it’s affordable, family friendly and the wings there make sense.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in Joburg from out of town? I take a long shower then binge-watch all my favourite series.

Best meal you’ve had in Joburg, that’s not at home? Oxtail at Montecasino...the meat just simply fell off the bone.

What local song can't you stop listening to? "Vatel" by Moozlie ft Kid X. It is a funky, laid-back hip-hop song that I can’t get over.

And what local TV show are you loving right now? "First Dates South Africa", it’s great, I know because I feature in it as the Maître d and I have met all the contestants.

What’s the last South African movie you watched? "Stroomop", which was directed by Ivan Botha, mostly because I also feature in the movie

And the last stage play? "Letters from Mandela", which was directed by James Ngcobo. I featured in it, too.

When was the last time you attended a music concert/festival and who was performing? Late September to celebrate Heritage month. I went to Carnival City Big Top Arena to check out Sjava and Takamia.





What's your earliest memory of Joburg? Because I grew up in Pretoria, Joburg seemed like it was a whole country when in actual fact it was just 40 minutes away. So when I was 17, I took a few taxi’s to Joburg to meet a girl.

So if you were Mayor for the day, what would you do? I would seek more shelter for the homeless. Shelters that provide food as well as lodging.

Your favourite hangout spot in the city? Because I have kids, the best place to hangout is any park in the city or for a family meal we could go to Papaccinos.

The best-kept secret in the city? All the awesome museums around the city. From the Apartheid museum to the Wits Origins Centre museum.

Where is the best place to let your hair down? For a person my age I’d like to think the Goliath Comedy Club is a safe space to relax and have a laugh or if you’re into inner city life then the Artivist in Braamfontein is a good place.

Who do you call when you want to have fun and where in the city do you go? I call my compadres PJay and Tkay of Benchmarq. And we usually hang out at Cappellos in Newtown when our DJ Frien Clen is spinning.

Your favourite coffee shop? Seattle Coffee Company has the best coffees this side of town.

Favourite place to shop at in Joburg? Mall of Africa. It has everything I need and is a stone's throw away from where I live.

Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst). Which do you prefer and why? Menlyn Pretoria for sure. It's just a great party environment for all age groups in the same proximity. It’s a win-win for me.

Which is your favourite market in Joburg and why? Farmers market in Fourways. All the trendy okes hang out there.

Which building in Joburg would you love to own and why? The FNB building off the N1 close to Cresta. That building is just a wonder to look at. I kind of wish I had designed it.

Which building would you like to be locked in overnight and why? The South African Reserve Bank It's a tall dark mysterious building. I just wonder if it’s as secretive inside as it is outside.

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city? Littering. It just makes the place look tardy.

Where is the best view of Joburg? From the Randlords party venue in Braamfontein. It offers a 360 view of Jo’burg from the Northern Suburbs to the Turffontein Racecourse

Best place for a nightcap? Altitude in Menlyn.

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA? Johannesburg caters for all types of people across all age groups. It’s an awesome hub filled with creativity and originality.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city? Everyone loves to see animals especially in their habitat, so for first timers I would say visit the Lion And Safari park

Lastly, how do you spend your Sunday? I usually work throughout the weekend but when I get a free Sunday off, I like to spend it with my kids just playing and being silly.