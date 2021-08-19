'Legacy' director says fans can expect a ’rebirth of the series’ for season 2

M-Net’s award-winning telenovela, “Legacy” has been renewed for a second season starting mid-September. And with even more thrills and less frills, viewers will be at the edge of their seats. The soapie stars a bevy of South African A-list actors like Mary Anne Barlow, Kgomotso Christopher and Michelle Botes, with its main focus on the fight between family members for the corner office and “Legacy” CEO title.

Aside from the office drama, season one gave viewers a storyline that resonated with them, like alcoholism, out-of-wedlock pregnancy and blackmail, among others. Director Natalie Haarhoff says viewers can expect a rebirth of the series and a big expansion of the story universe which will be even more compelling and addictive. She said her husband chuckles when she’s reading the script.

“Oooh! My husband laughs at me when I read the scripts because I get so animated, shocked, surprised and thrilled while going through them. It's going to be great,” she said. About winning numerous awards unexpectedly, she said it was the last thing on her mind, and came as a total surprise. “I think when you are so deeply ’in it’, the last thing you are thinking about is winning awards.

“You just want to do the absolute best you can do in the moment, so it was a really great surprise and so great to be honoured for all the immense amount of work that the crew and cast put into the show,” Haarhoff said. While there are so many characters to love, Haarhoff is attracted to Mary Anne Barlow’s character, Felicity. “I think Felicity is such a beautifully complexed character, and I love the concept of a powerful yet broken woman. Also the notion of ’Legacy’ itself is such a deeply important theme in South Africa, so it sets itself up to be a riveting telenovela,” she said.

A stickler for detail, Haarhoff said if the scene she’s watching on the monitor doesn’t move her, then it’s probably not good enough. “I strive for the full ensemble of tools at my disposal to come together to keep us in the story. “I feel that from performance, to shot design through to whether a shirt is ironed or not - one can really drive a story in the direction you want it to got in.