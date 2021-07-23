'Legacy' renewed for season 2

M-Net’s very first local telenovela, “Legacy“ has been renewed for a second season and is set to hit screens mid-September this year. The multi-award winning soapie stars a bevy of South African A-list actors like Mary Anne Barlow, Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes and Siyabonga Thwala.

Produced by industry giants, Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon of Tshedza Pictures, the first-of-its-kind telenovela won a remarkable six awards for it’s first season at the South African Film and TV Awards this year including Best Telenovela. BREAKING 📢 #LegacySA has been renewed for a second season and is set to hit viewers' screens mid-September this year. #LegacyS2 pic.twitter.com/gBoGv395Oi — Legacy Telenovela Official Page (@LegacySA_) July 23, 2021 The executive producers said the manner in which viewers embraced “Legacy” made the whole experience wonderful. “We are indebted to our viewers who have gone on this roller-coaster ride with us.

“The second season promises to be nothing short of exceptional. “As we move towards season 2, we can promise viewers a rebirth of the series and a big expansion of the story universe which will allow us to tell more compelling and addictive drama. “A new family is introduced, enemies become allies, and secrets from the past are resurfaced…because nothing can be hidden forever,” they said.