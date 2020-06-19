Lerato Kganyago not impressed with Rasta’s portrait
Rasta's latest portrait victims Lerato Kganyago and Taka Tina are not impressed with the infamous painter’s work.
Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals.
He has done portraits of Nelson Mandela‚ HHP, Lundi Tyamara‚ Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza, among others.
Though the infamous painter doesn’t normally get the portraits accurate, he continues to showcase his art. Now he's doing portraits of the living, too.
His recent work of art includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, which got tongues wagging as the artist once again got it wrong.
This week the "Motherwell" comedian posted a snap of what was supposed to be a carbon copy of a photograph of him and the Metro FM presenter.
Taking to Twitter, the star wrote: “Disappoint me Mabena. Yinton le (What is this) nonsense Rasta?"
Dissapoint me Mabena🙄— Xhosa is🔥🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) June 18, 2020
Yinton le nonsense Rasta 😳 https://t.co/WJFEjHADx2
He added:”I shouldn't have asked”
To which Kganyago replied and said: “He did us dirty!!!”
😪 He did us dirty!!! https://t.co/kL7A1K4JJU— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) June 18, 2020
The comedian hit back at Rasta with his own drawing.
There you go nawe @RastaArtist pic.twitter.com/9FHNet5MGm— Xhosa is🔥🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) June 19, 2020
But Rasta wasn’t going to take this one lying down, he clapped back: “You paint nonsense”.
You paint nonsense https://t.co/AiSjkOaojO— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) June 19, 2020
Tweeps had a field day with their reactions:
You nailed it🤣 https://t.co/1MM0uW25Uk— IG: @billy_malomane (@IamBilly_T) June 19, 2020
And he looks like him perfectly. 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂... You're talented Taka Tina. Damn 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3qX9unvwO— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 19, 2020
Expectation vs Reality @TakaTina1 pic.twitter.com/els8bbAK5q— Nozibusiso 🇿🇦🇩🇪 (@BIndlovukazi) June 18, 2020
Ngu Lelato lowa?— Ｔｈｅｍｂｉｓｉｌｅ Ｑ (@MamaKaNone) June 18, 2020
Maka Tina no TakaTina😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5jzzOmWSJx