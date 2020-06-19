EntertainmentTvLocal
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram
Lerato Kganyago not impressed with Rasta’s portrait

Rasta's latest portrait victims Lerato Kganyago and Taka Tina are not impressed with the infamous painter’s work.

Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals. 

He has done portraits of Nelson Mandela‚ HHP, Lundi Tyamara‚ Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza, among others.

Though the infamous painter doesn’t normally get the portraits accurate, he continues to showcase his art. Now he's doing portraits of the living, too. 

His recent work of art includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, which got tongues wagging as the artist once again got it wrong.

This week the "Motherwell" comedian posted a snap of what was supposed to be a carbon copy of a photograph of him and the Metro FM presenter.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote: “Disappoint me Mabena. Yinton le (What is this) nonsense Rasta?"

He added:”I shouldn't have asked”

To which Kganyago replied and said: “He did us dirty!!!”

The comedian hit back at Rasta with his own drawing.

 But Rasta wasn’t going to take this one lying down, he clapped back: “You paint nonsense”.

Tweeps had a field day with their reactions:

