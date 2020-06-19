Lerato Kganyago not impressed with Rasta’s portrait

Rasta's latest portrait victims Lerato Kganyago and Taka Tina are not impressed with the infamous painter’s work.

Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals.

He has done portraits of Nelson Mandela‚ HHP, Lundi Tyamara‚ Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza, among others.

Though the infamous painter doesn’t normally get the portraits accurate, he continues to showcase his art. Now he's doing portraits of the living, too.

His recent work of art includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, which got tongues wagging as the artist once again got it wrong.