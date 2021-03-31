Lerato Mvelase stars alongside Sello Maake Ka Ncube in new series ‘The Station’

“Isibaya“ actress Lerato Mvelase bags a new TV gig in Mzansi Magic’s upcoming drama series ”The Station“. The award-winning actress will play veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube’s wife in the new show fuelled by money, scheming and backstabbing. In the new drama series, viewers will witness power dynamics come to play between four employees who suddenly become shareholders of a petrol station. The story centres around, Don (Owen Sejake), a successful businessman with a passion for giving back to the community, leaves his station to his four employees. Clash of personalities, betrayal and mistrust threaten to destroy Don’s legacy.

Commenting on the show, Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, says: “This is a classic South African story.

“Everyday people find themselves inheriting fortunes from their bosses or family members and the defining factor is how they are able to navigate through their easily acquired riches.

“What makes this drama series a must-watch is that, despite its non-stop action, plotting and twists and turns, viewers will be exposed to content that someone around them, be it a relative, friend or neighbour, has had to live through.

“With the gripping storyline and an impressive cast, this promises to be one of the hottest dramas to premiere this April.”

The show also stars Siphamandla Ndhludhlu as Ceasar, a young man determined to see the business succeed to improve his socio-economic conditions and support his father Themba (Ernest Ndlovu), who is wheelchair-bound.

But with Diliza (Aubrey Mmakola) threatening to take control of the filling station and run it to the ground, will Cynthia (Lerato Mvelase), Fix (Sello Maake Ka Nncube).

The 13-part drama series premieres on Monday, April 5 April, at 8pm, on Mzansi Magic DStv , channel 161.