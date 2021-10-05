Lesley-Ann Brandt pays homage to District Six in new series ‘Hanover Street’

South African actress Lesley-Ann Brandt is set to produce and star in ““\Hanover Street”, a new drama series that pays homage to District Six. Taking to Instagram recently, the “Lucifer” star revealed the exciting news to her 3,2 million followers.

Brandt also confirmed that she has partnered with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary's production company, Revelations Entertainment, on the upcoming project. She wrote: “A wise producer once said. Find or create a story that you are dying to tell. Share it with your friends and family, and keep telling it until you find the parts they respond to and until you get it right, and then tell THAT story. “To anyone I’ve ever told this story to over the last 7 years, especially my creative business partner and friend @vancityado, Thank you.

“We are grateful to our partners @thelorimccreary @morganfreeman and the team at Revelations Entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring the community, the soul, the beauty and the ultimate tragedy of District 6 to the audiences around the world. Joy was their resistance. Joy was their protest. ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿💛🇿🇦 #hanoverstreet @d6ent @districtsixmuseum.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt) In an interview with Deadline, Brandt expressed her excitement at finally bringing to life the “beauty and tragedy” of the iconic District Six. "It's such a personal story to me, my family and the people of the Cape Flats. While the barbarity of the apartheid regime has featured on-screen before, ’Hanover Street’ will lean into the joy and solidarity that the community shared in the face of repression," she told the publication.