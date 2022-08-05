Lesley Musina helms new drama ‘The Executives’

Sunday evenings are synonymous with great TV and the drama “The Executives” promises to deliver as of August 7. The drama series features a stellar cast of Lesley Musina, Pamela Zulu, Llewellyn Cordier, Camilla Waldman, Gcina Nkosi, Daniel Hadebe, Refilwe Modiselle and Fezile Makhanya.

Viewers are taken into the world of a powerful and successful Chief Magistrate, Bonginkosi Khumalo, played by Musina. On the verge of being appointed the next Concourt Judge of Ilanga Province, Bonginkosi’s life is turned upside down when a dead woman’s body is found in his office. Musina took to his Instagram account to share news of his new role with his followers and supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley Musina (@lesleymusina) In his post he shared the explosive trailer of “The Executives”, which appears to be a well put together production. Musina's co-star Refilwe Modiselle in her comment shared her experience with working with the former “Muvhango” actor. "It's about to go BOOM! 💥 Thoroughly enjoyed working with you motho wanga ❤️🙏🏻✨🕯️. May this one unlock many more blessings for all of us who poured our hearts & spirits into this," she wrote.

On “The Executives” viewers will also be introduced to Zulu, who plays the role of Nobantu, Bonginkosi's perfect wife, their son PJ played by Hadjie. His two mothers are Thandiwe played by Nkosi, and Ruth, played by the seasoned Waldman. “The Executives” will be broadcast Sundays at 7.30pm on SABC 1 (DStv channel 191), starting from August 7. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabc1 (@mzansi_fosho)