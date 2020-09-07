'Lessons from the Edge', a gruelling journey up the Himalayas will air on SABC3

“Lessons from the Edge”, a 31 minute documentary capturing the journey of two brave men trekking to the Great Himalaya will air on SABC3 this September. A film about Ryan Sandes, South African professional ultra-distance runner and Ryno Griesel’s epic adventures will let viewers into their successful 25 day, 1500km journey. The film sees Sandes and Griesel cut across heavily snow-covered mountains and experience incredibly extreme weather conditions. They suffered frost-bitten fingers, serious tummy bugs, breathing difficulties and a few near death experiences. A constant on the route, however, was the incredibly welcoming spirit of the Nepalese people who truly embody the spirit of Namaste, and welcomed the both of them into their homes.

“Lessons from the Edge” was shot by Dean Leslie and Jared Paisley for Red Bull Media House, and captures the intricate stories within the fastest known time on the Great Himalaya Trail.

Sandes said the trail was the biggest adventure of his life and incredibly challenging, especially mentally.

“For me, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something different and really push myself. Looking back on our Great Himalaya Trek attempt, it is definitely one of the craziest projects I have attempted, and it was really awesome to have my close friend, Dean Lesley with Jared Paisley, along to document the journey,” he said.

To date only 81 individuals have completed all four trails.

“Lessons from the Edge” will air on September 13 at 8pm on SABC3.