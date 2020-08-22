Life after ‘The Bachelor SA’, here’s what the girls are doing

M-Net’s “The Bachelor SA” caused quite a stir in both its first and second season. While some questioned their reasons for being on the show, handsome hunks, Lee Thompson, season one bachelor and Marc Buckner, season two bachelor, were nothing short of riveting entertaining. As for the ladies, each of them came with their own grace and intention for being on the reality dating show. Viewers followed their relationships throughout 13 episodes, rooted for them and sometimes shed a tear or two when things didn’t go as planned. But as the old age adage goes… “life goes on”.

We take you on a trip down memory lane to see what some viewer favourites from both seasons are up to now.

Season 1 - Jozaan Digue

Jozaan made it to the final two in season one, but her heart was shattered when Lee didn't hand her the final rose.

However, according to her Instagram account, Jozaan has found love and it suits her.

The blonde beauty looks extremely happy.

On July 12 she posted a picture, with the caption “You are the love that came without warning, you had my heart before I could say no 💋”.

Season 1 - Gina Myers

Gina was the princess that stole the prince’s heart. Lee offered her a rose and a ring at the final rose ceremony in season one.

However their relationship was short lived and the two went their separate ways after a few months of dating.

There is no evidence to prove that Gina has found her soulmate yet, but she looks extremely happy on her social media pages.

The make-up artist mostly posts about her profession and promotes for Avon.

In a few posts on Instagram Gina makes it a point to share her feelings on women upliftment. And a few months ago paid a heartfelt tribute to the girls in season one.

Season 1 - Michelle Reddy

Michelle was the “bell of the ball” on the premiere episode of season one and received the first impression rose. She went on to being in the top three along with Jozaan and Gina.

When Lee did not offer her a rose, a good percentage of fans sighed. Since the show Michelle has been up to quite a bit.

The fitness bunny posts a lot about exercise and gives recipes to some great looking food.

She has been enjoying trips overseas and modelling and even swimming with elephants - all with a smile on her brown skinned face.

Season 2: Bridget Marshall

Bridget was the most genuine person of season 2.

She and Mark had a really cool friendship and at the end he took her all the way to final 2.

Her openness and loud mouth didn’t get her beyond that as Marc left her roseless at the last rose ceremony.

According to her social media, Bridget is thriving and she’s doing it all with a glass of wine and a smile.

In one of her posts she may have hinted at being in a relationship, but that’s not confirmed.

Season 2 - Gillian Seetso

Gillian made it to the top three but was dropped because Marc had found out that Gillian loves social media, something she did not disclose to him during their dates. It was a stupid excuse on his part.

Gillian offered us “black girl magic” and we mourned as she exited the show.

Since then, Gillian has been modelling, doing some great IGTV videos and even tried her hand at entering Miss SA 2020.

There isn’t anyone in the picture yet, but we are sure someone’s going to snatch her up soon.