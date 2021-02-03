LOOK: 'Isibaya' stars bid farewell to the show

For many, the cancellation of “Isibaya” signals the end of a groundbreaking era in local television. The hit Mzansi Magic show kept viewers on the edge of their seats for years with its high paced drama and story lines. And while it’s spark might have died which is indicative of its dwindling viewership numbers over the last year, it will still be remembered as the drama that gave South Africans some of the best television. While Mzansi Magic kept mum as rumours of the show’s cancellation circled for months last year, in a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said: “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with ’Isibaya’. “However, times change and television is about adopting and adapting.

“As Mzansi Magic, we are thrilled about the new partnership with Black Brains Productions.

“They will be bringing in fresh content that is innovative and captivating."

Following the news, stars of the show took to social media to bid farewell.

Actor Sdumo Mtshali, who has played the character of Sbusiso on the drama since it began, took to his Instagram to thank the production and veteran actor Bheki Mkhwane, who played his father for eight seasons.

"Eight seasons playing father and son! Eight seasons constantly teaching our audience about the importance of family, culture and black love!

“One of my grateful career moves of all time.

“Thank you Bheki Mkhwane," he wrote in a caption which accompanied a picture of himself and Bheki on set.

Actress Enhle Mbali thanked Bomb Productions for the lessons she's learnt while working with them.

“I joined later in its conception but I learnt so much. What a crazy ride,” she wrote on Twitter.

I joined on later in its conception but I learnt so much , what a crazy ride.❤️❤️❤️ @O_GrandJo ( Bomb production) thanks for the lessons. pic.twitter.com/IegqN9SMHG — #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) February 2, 2021

Enhle played the role of Siza and who brought a whole lot of drama when she pitched up at eBhubesini.

Actor and writer Chris Q Radebe also posted a number of images on Instagram to thank his cast and crew for the amazing experiences.

Chris, who plays Dabula, also expressed his desire to work with the actors of Isibaya on different productions going forward.

“This image is a dream for me because I love every last one of these gents. It’s the camaraderie for me.

“People who just want to work and have fun while they do. My new dream? To do something outside Isibaya with all of them,” he said.

See some of his posts below: