LOOK: ‘My Name is Reeva’ – 3-part true-crime documentary does a deep dive into her life and shocking murder

Nine years after the shocking murder of model Reeva Steenkamp, her story is revisited in M-Net’s exclusive 3-part documentary, “My Name is Reeva”. Steenkamp was riding the crest of success in her career. The model and paralegal had completed filming for the fifth season of “Tropika Island of Treasure” and she was one of the industry’s most-loved personalities.

But on February 14, 2013, the media was abuzz with news of her death, with her then-boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, saying he had accidentally shot her, mistaking her for an intruder. File image of Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius. Picture: Thembani Makhubele Two days later, the first episode of “Tropika Island of Treasure” aired and her memory was celebrated with a heartbreaking video tribute. The incident sent shock waves throughout the world. Pistorius, aka the Blade Runner, was arrested and charged with murder.

The case went to trial a year later and he was found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to a five-year prison sentence and a concurrent three-year suspended sentence for a separate reckless endangerment conviction. This Women’s Month, Steenkamp’s parents and loved ones remember her and her life in candid interviews. Made by WB Productions in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions and Australia’s Global City Group, the documentary is directed by Warren Batchelor of WB Productions. Batchelor is a two-time SA Film and TV Awards (Safta) nominated director, producer and writer.

David Taylor is the producer while Safta winner Justin Strydom is credited for writing the script. According to M-Net, this docuseries presents an in-depth analysis of what happened that fateful night; and it tells you the effect Reeva’s death had on those who loved her most. Her parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, said: “We fully endorse Warren and his team to bring out the truth in this documentary and show the world who Reeva really was.”

File image of June and Barry Steenkamp, Reeva's parents. Cactus Tree Entertainment’s co-presidents Benn Watson and Liz Levenson said: “Too often, and especially, in this case, the victims of crimes are overlooked. Along with our amazing production partners and the Steenkamp family, we are honoured to be able to bring this story to screen.” Jan du Plessis, director of content at M-Net, said: We are sure that ‘My Name is Reeva’ will bring many viewers to understand the vital full story of a major South African life event.” Jo Dillon, CEO of Global City Group, added: “We thank fellow Australian, Benn, and his partner, Liz, for putting together this amazing global group project to tell the true and intimate story of one of the most notorious and shocking murders.”

Now, just seven years after his conviction for murder, Pistorius could be eligible for parole, news that generated a media storm, not least because of the Victim Offender Dialogue process that will ultimately bring him face to face with the parents of his victim. As Barry and June seek justice for their daughter, and having agreed to an audience with Pistorius ahead of the parole hearing, they want answers: why did this senseless murder happen at all? “My Name is Reeva” airs on Thursday, August 25, at 8.30pm. Episodes will be on available on Catch Up.

In the meantime, the Twitterverse weighed in on the coming documentary after M-Net’s announcement on Sunday. @clairemawisa wrote: “9 years later and reeva steenkamp's tragic story still hits so hard. looking forward to watching the #MyNameIsReeva docu-series starting 25th august 20:30 @mnet.” 9 years later and reeva steenkamp's tragic story still hits so hard. looking forward to watching the #MyNameIsReeva docu-series starting 25th august 20:30 @mnet pic.twitter.com/6d3bkieMBH — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) July 31, 2022 @RethabileMokg added: “Valentine’s Day has not been the same ever since this happened. You cannot have Valentine’s Day without thinking about Reeva #MyNameIsReeva.”