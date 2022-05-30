Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo returns to ‘Scandal!’

Fans are in for a real treat as Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo makes her comeback on the soapie this week. The current “Scandal!” storyline sees the return of character Erin, following the dramatic resurfacing of Dintle’s (Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong) child, Mo.

For those unfamiliar with her previous appearance, here’s a quick recap. Many years ago, Dintle decided that it was best to let go of her newborn child due to her financial situation at the time. Erin (Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo) and Tino decided to adopt the child and treat her as their own with the understanding that Dintle would not interfere in the process, especially in the future.

But Mo (Dakalo Malope) decided to find her mother on her own and, while live on television, explained that she is the child Dintle gave away 14 years ago. Mo has been missing since and Erin is back to search for her daughter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by #etvScandal (@officialetvscandal) Viewers were teased with the possibility of Erin's return when Dintle had a phone call with her a few episodes ago. From Monday, May 30, viewers will see her in action. Her cameo is something fans will be excited to see as the veteran actress is known to bring her A-game to every performance. .

