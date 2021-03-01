EntertainmentTvLocal
Some of the cast members on 'Love Island SA'. Picture: Twitter
'Love Island SA' premiere leaves Mzansi fans angry

“Love Island SA” made its premiere on Sunday and South African fans are unhappy about the first episode.

In the show 10 love hopefuls must couple up and live together all in the name of love and the chance to win R1 million in the process.

Throughout the series, the Islanders will be forced to re-couple where they can choose (or be chosen) to remain in their current couple or swap and change, whilst also undergoing several dates, tasks and challenges, in the quest to avoid being dumped from the Villa.

Since the announcement of the popular UK reality TV show, South African fans have been waiting patiently to see how the local version of the show stacks up against the original version.

The online quickly shifted from excitement to confusion and ended in disappointment.

The debut episode received various criticism, the initial being the lack of diversity with the initial SA Islanders with the initial 10 cast members only have two coloured and two black contestants.

Fans also took a jab at the men in the show with the lack of height seeming to be a hot topic both in the show and online.

“The Bachelorette SA” Qiniso Van Damme also threw in a joke about South African men being short and said: “What an intriguing start to #LoveIslandSA... eish, height is a challenge in our country, hey...”

The episode itself also faced several production issues such as the music not being queued up properly, with one cast member walking out in silence.

Audio from the on-set production team was heard, scenes ended abruptly with the end-credits being rolled in silence.

And the overall video and sound quality being subpar were some of the issues that fans called out.

