'Love Island SA' winners Libho and Thimna call is quits

“Love Island SA” season 1 winners Thimna Shooto and Libhonogolethu (Libo) Geza have called it quits on their relationship. The couple found love on the reality dating show and up until a week ago appeared to have still been in a relationship.

Libho and Thimna both took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news that they have broken up. They both seemed to have nothing but good words for each other and their year-long relationship. "We thank each & everyone one of you who support & love us. The past year has been amazing!

“Our relationship was beautiful and I wouldn't change a thing about it," said Thimna. "It's been an amazing journey and I find comfort in the fact that we gave it a full go and held nothing back. “I've learnt soo much about relationships and myself. I will cherish our time together forever," said Libho.

News of the couple's breakup has trended on social media with fans coming to terms with the breakup. Some fans have questioned the timing of the breakup and have even suggested that maybe “Love Island SA” needed them to stay in a relationship for a certain period of time. "Lol so Love island SA Said yol gotta finish a full year to get the money??💀” wrote @MondeJiyane on Twitter.