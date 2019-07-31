Loyiso Bala. Picture: Instagram

TBN Unplugged is a contemporary music programme that features exclusive performances from some of the best musical artists in Africa. The first season features members of The Jesus Collective, the ministry that has a passion for spreading the gospel through music.



This season features performances by Mahalia Buchanan, Janine Price, Nqubeko Mbatha, Ntokozo Mbambo, Loyiso Bala, Byron Levi, Ernie Smith, Hle Ntombela, Spencer Kennedy and Lebohang Kgapola.

Each episode also includes guests sharing their testimony and revealing their heart on worship in an up-close-and-personal setting.



Loyiso Bala, channel director of TBN in Africa, said, "This programme forms part of our 2019-strategy, which is to create quality content that is original, Afrocentric and thought-provoking. TBN in Africa is passionate about meeting the programming needs expressed by our viewers in our open communication platforms. We, therefore, believe that TBN Unplugged delivers on our promise.”

Taking to Instagram, Bala wrote: "Truly grateful to all these friends of mine, including our production team who have created this devotional and heart-warming production. "

TBN Unplugged with The Jesus Collective starts Sunday, August 4, at 6pm.