M-Net adds more local drama to its line-up with 'Inconceivable'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In a bid to increase its local slate, M-Net is adding another show stopper to its programme line-up, “Inconceivable”. From Thursday, September 3 the must see female-driven local drama, “Inconceivable” makes its debut at 8pm. Created, written, and produced by brothers Luke and Josh Rous and Meren Reddy from the award-winning Rous House Productions, “Inconceivable” poses questions we can all relate to - what is the price of parenting and is there any force stronger than a mother's love? The show looks at two women who have been best friends since high school and now find themselves at the centre of a circle of friends, all women in their mid-thirties. Together, these working professionals face the challenges of demanding careers and the first years of pregnancy and child-rearing - a balancing act that requires all the super-powers they can muster.

The friends have to deal with problems such as a lingering love affair, a struggle with infertility, fierce competitiveness, even fiercer love, and a truly inconceivable act that will change their world.

Popular actress Anel Alexander, leads the cast as she plays Marieke Meyer, a qualified gynaecologist with two kids who may just need a little more love and attention from their always-in-crisis-mode mommy.

Marieke's bestie from high school and varsity, Rachel Bishop, is an advocate who specialises in criminal law.

In contrast to Marieke, who is not always in touch with everything that's trendy and fashionable, Rachel is your prototype A-personality. For her, it’s perfection at all costs.

She is nine months pregnant. And everything that entails has to be perfect too.

SAFTA award winner, Carine Rous plays the dramatic role of Rachel. The other prominent female characters include Busi Nkosi, Natalie Steyn and Tamsin Watts.

Ambitious, driven, blunt, and practical, Busi holds an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and an LL.B.

Unlike her friends, she has told her man in no uncertain terms that she never wants kids. Natalie finds herself on the flipside of the coin.

She has been struggling to fall pregnant and is yearning for a child. Tamsin is the only unmarried one, and has to cope with a hard-drinking boyfriend.

With her big personality, seasoned stand-up comedian, late-night talk show host, columnist, and radio DJ Nina Hastie is perfectly cast as the fun-loving, gregarious Italian Natalie; Refilwe Madumo plays Busi; and Jay Anstey, is Tamsin, the girl from the wrong side of the tracks.

To complement the strong female cast, “Inconceivable” also boasts an impressive list of male actors: award-winner Langley Kirkwood, Wayne van Rooyen, Sisanda Henna, Craig Jackson; and up-and-coming star Stevan Ward.

M-Net's Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard said: "With such an amazing cast, well-defined but complex characters, and unique story twists, “Inconceivable” is bound to pack a punch.

“It deals head-on with social issues that we believe are important to our audience and we are thrilled to present the series in the Thursday night time slot," she said.