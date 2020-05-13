M-Net to screen Covid-19 documentary 'Ripple Effect: First Wave'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

M-Net has acquired the rights to screen the engaging and important international Covid19 documentary: "Ripple Effect: First Wave".

This unique documentary was filmed across fourteen countries on five continents and looks at the costly, unknown threat that brought the world to a standstill.

Making it available to African television audiences as quickly as possible, M-Net 101 viewers can watch "Ripple Effect: First Wave" on Wednesday, 13 May at 7pm.





It will also be available on DStv Catch Up after the M-Net 101 broadcast.

Produced in under six weeks, while the production teams were under various forms of lockdowns and social distancing rules, "Ripple Effect: First Wave" is narrated by UK podcaster Hannah Maguire.





As the documentary seeks to address the cause and effect of this unprecedented pandemic, it features the personal stories of Covid-19 victims, survivors, frontline workers, and their families and friends. It also weaves together the voices of the topmost experts from around the globe in various fields such as infectious diseases, viral pathology, world economics, political science, and more. They explain the cause and effect of this virus in simple terms.





Ripple Effect: First Wave is the handiwork of Kevin Fox, Ellen Douglas, Liz Levenson, and Benn Watson and a co-production between Cactus Tree Entertainment and Toronto-based RMI. It is dedicated to Levenson’s father, Maury Levenson, who died on April 11 from Covid-19.



