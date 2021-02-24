M-Net's new pop-up channel is dedicated to kickass women

M-Net is dedicating the month of March to smart, strong and powerful women in action movies with a sexy, yet deadly pop- up channel. From Friday, March 19 at 10.30 to Sunday, April 4, DStv premium viewers will have access to the hottest action movies led by females on DStv channel 111. From Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Charlize Theron's “Atomic Blonde” to Scarlett Johansson's Lucy, Zoe Saldana's “Colombiana” and Angelina Jolie's Salt – the channel will highlight powerful actresses as part of Women's History Month. The channel will run from late morning to midnight every day. Also, the movies are scheduled according to themes. On Mondays, fantasy movies will play while Tuesdays will be themed “Heroes and Crime”; on Wednesdays, Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy fans get to binge on a variety of movies, with “Survival and Sci-fi” themed for Thursdays.

On Friday’s, is a celebration of the pretty deadly women who are well-trained assassins and undercover agents. And on Saturdays, the spotlight is on the Sheroes.

Director of M-Net Channels Jan du Plessis said: “The action movie genre has traditionally been dominated by men.

“But progress has been made over the years, as more and more women are now at the forefront of their own action films, and we love to see that at M-Net.

“That's why we've brought together the best action movie heroines on a dedicated channel to celebrate them,” said du Plessis.

He said for two weeks, viewers can look forward to watching amazing women take the characters of assassins to superheroes, and kick, punch, and shoot their way out of obstacles.