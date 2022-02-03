M-Net’s telenovela ‘Legacy’ comes to an end in September

“Legacy” fans will have to find alternate drama to add to their evening TV viewing come September. M-Net has confirmed that its popular local telenovela will not be renewed for a third season.

Shooting will continue until the end of this month and episodes will air until the end of September. M-Net said the channel would be exploring new avenues to cater for viewers’ evolving desire for limited series. While “Legacy”, is popular, surveys suggest that they want more limited series rather than long-running shows.

“Our viewership surveys guide us to adapt our content to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at MultiChoice Group. “The success of our local strategy depends on how well we tune into what our customers would like to see on their screens.” She said M-Net and Tshedza Productions were aligned on the change in strategic direction and would be managing the impact on cast and crew.

Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, co-owners of Tshedza Productions said: “The entities have a long-standing working relationship and will continue collaborating on projects such as the award-winning ‘The River’ which has just been renewed for season 5. “Working with M-Net channel 101 has always been a dream for us as a company, and we thank the channel for their incredible support and encouragement in bringing ‘Legacy’ to life. “All our writers, crew members and actors have poured their hearts and souls into this project,” they said.