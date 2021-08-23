MacG’s podcast to air on Channel O

Controversial podcaster Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho is known for ruffles feathers with his podcast, “Podcast and Chill”. However, while he might not be everyone’s favourite, he just made a winning move. His podcast will now be aired on Channel O.

In a statement sent out by the music channel, they announced their decision to add the popular podcast to their line-up, a move they describe as a “culture reset”. “We love giving our viewers content that is relevant, relatable and topical, and ’Podcast and Chill with MacG’ is exactly that. The interviews are always candid, interesting and impossible to ignore.

“The chemistry between MacG and his guests makes for great television and we’re thrilled to have them join Channel O,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. Taking to social media, MacG expressed his excitement when he shared the news. “It is with great pleasure to announce that @podcastwithmacg has a new home. 21h30pm every Wednesday @ChannelOTV from September 1. Shout out to All Chillers worldwide. The Podcast Team and Channel O. 'The revolution will be televised'.”