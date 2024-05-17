Makoma Mohale lands her first major lead role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Queen Modjadji’

After weeks of suspense, Mzansi Magic has finally revealed who will be portraying the role of Queen Modjadji in the upcoming historical drama series. Twenty-seven-year-old Makoma Mohale will star as the Rain Queen. This is her first major role in a drama series.

Mohale takes on the role of Maselekwani (Queen Modjadji), the young queen-in-waiting who brings about a golden age of peace and prosperity to the land. No stranger to the small screen, Makoma has appeared in various television shows. She is currently on e.tv’s award-winning ‘Scandal!’ as Tlhogi. A graduate of the Performing Arts, her first performances were theatre-based in plays such as ‘Too Sweet Too Bad’, ‘Fright Alah’ and ‘The Infidel’.

Mohale is not the only cast member who has been revealed - a few other key cast members have been named as well have. Mudi Mudau as Khadikhulu Maselekwani’s Rakhadi (aunt) and head teacher and adviser.

Mudi Mudau as Khadikhulu in Queen Modjadji. Picture: Supplied Putla Setlapelo as Ramulodi Keeper of the secret and king’s keeper. Putla has appeared on many M-Net productions like ‘The Wild’ and various other local productions. Priscilla Raboroko (Young Raisibe)

The daughter of young Maselekwani’s minders, and Maselekwani’s childhood companion and trusted friend. Priscilla Raboroko as young Raisibe in Queen Modjadji. Picture: Supplied Aubrey Mmakola as Kgoshi Mampuru The king of the neighbouring Bapedi Kingdom. Mmakola is an actor, dialogue coach and director who has made his mark on the acting scene.

He has been cast on shows like M-Net’s dramas ‘Snitch’ and ‘Jacob’s Cross’, as well as on kykNET soapie ‘Binnelanders’. Aubrey Mmakola as Kgoshi Mampuru in Queen Modjadji. Picture: Supplied Moses Raseleke (Mphabantshi) The Royal healer, prophecy teller and spiritual leader.

Moses Raseleke as Mphabantshi in Queen Modjadji. Picture: Supplied Sipho Ndlovu as General Phaahla He was the cunning General of the Bapedi Kingdom. Best known for playing the character Sambulo in the hit Showmax show ‘The Wife’, Ndlovu has also featured in other Mzansi Magic hit shows, including ‘The Queen’ and ‘Isibaya’.